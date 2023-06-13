Katherine Rapin is a freelance writer/editor currently focused on climate solutions and adaptations in Puerto Rico. She has a particular interest in Indigenous-led work and stories that explore how humans can restore our relationship with the natural world—especially related to agriculture and water quality. Formerly, she worked as the deputy editor at the Philadelphia Citizen, writing and editing stories that inspired and equipped Philadelphians to engage more deeply with the city. Before that, she covered greater Philadelphia’s food and agriculture scene as the associate editor of Edible Philly. You can see her work at https://katherinerapin.com/ or on IG @rewiilding