Aliana Alexandra Coello Exclusa is an Afro-Boricua decolonial feminist, facilitator, organizer, educator, and scholar from Santurce. For 10 years, she has worked with various grassroots organizations from the archipelago of Puerto Rico. She is passionate about transforming systems of oppression, specifically colonialist systems, with a focus on the intersections of race, class, gender, sexuality, mental health, and climate change. During 2022, she worked as the administrative and program manager for the Emergent Strategy Ideation Institute, founded by adrienne maree brown. At present, she is living and doing her political work in Santurce.