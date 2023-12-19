Malkia Devich-Cyril is an activist, writer, and public speaker on issues of digital rights, narrative power, Black liberation, and collective grief. Devich-Cyril is also the founding and former executive director of MediaJustice—a national hub advancing racial justice, rights, and dignity in a digital age. After more than 10 years of organizational leadership, Devich-Cyril now serves as a senior fellow at MediaJustice and is a contributing writer to various publications including The Atlantic, Wired, TechCrunch, The Washington Post, Truthout and We Will Not Cancel Us—a book by adrienne maree brown, among others.