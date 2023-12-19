A note from adrienne maree brown: Malkia Devich Cyril is the founder of the Center for Media Justice; Malkia’s grief and loss in their own life has focused them on how we turn our collective attention toward grief. As the founder of Pandemic Joy and the Freedom Cleanse, Malkia knows a lot about how online community can meet real-life needs.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, I’ve spent my nights scrolling through videos of dead Palestinian children, etched in Instagram and backed by blue light. I scroll because as much as I cannot bear the gruesome brutality of missing infant arms, bloody 5-year-olds screaming for their mother, grandfathers on their knees holding their dead child in one arm and dead grandchild in the other—I also cannot bear to turn away.

As a Black masc genderqueer lesbian, to turn away from this evidence of imperial violence would be to turn away from Sandra Bland, from Mike Brown, from Tamir Rice, from the anti-Black state violence that has, on digital display, taken hundreds of young Black lives over the last decade.

To turn away from the supremacy and militarism wielded by Israel, that has been concentrated into a fascist regime financed by the United States, is to turn away from the politics of resentment that birthed the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s policy of caging migrant children, many of whom are Black.

To condemn the Palestinian movement against colonial occupation and for sovereignty would be to condemn the millions of Jewish people across the globe struggling for a new kind of peace and protection beyond Zionism. It would mean turning away from the Black radical tradition passed to me by my mother’s leadership in the Black Panther Party and my father’s work in the Black Liberation Army. It would be an act of self-recrimination, and I will not cosign my criminalization or the criminalization of our movements for peace, justice, and freedom.

I will not turn away from the American Indian Movement of the 1960’s, or the Landback movement of today. I will not turn away from the Arab Spring as it grows into a global summer of resistance. I will not turn away from the multigendered fight for control over our reproduction, or the workers’ fight for control over our production. Even though I am terrified that following the Cold War we have entered a fourth world war, terrified that we are too petty to build something popular and progressive; terrified that my wife, dead in my arms at the young age of 42, and my mother, dead in my arms at the young age of 59, simply join the ranks of the dozens of others I have personally lost in my lifetime, becoming a pain I cannot void—even still, I will not turn away.

Instead, my faith will reach out to touch your face sweetly, like my wife Alana once touched mine. Our terrorized bodies will find resonance in protest and will find armor in our congregational acts of public mourning. Together, in the millions and in every country, we will build a new demographic: the grievers. And we bereaved will remind those who seek to disenfranchise our loss, confiscate our hope, and weaponize our identity: We will rise from rubble, we will dance like the dust. Wherever our love is, there will be living, after all.

There Will Be Living After All

there are decades

that shatter everything you are

collapse it, stomach to back

till the three dimensions it once was

now fit, flat onto the page

maybe our children will read the story of us

maybe one day our children

those who survive the 21st century

will read that there were years littered with human longing

loss stretched across the memory

exponential

a shadow over 3,650 afternoons

shade from an unbearable blinding,

an unbearably binding truth

there will be living, after all.

there are decades sojourned like an open casket

Black Brown death on high rotation,

on digital display

high-tech loss immortalized in ways

found can never be

not when the air we breathe is saturated with

force and lies, the parents of an empirical grief

that partitions the memory

its absence gnawing

a desperate dementia

the kind with pieces you don’t want to pick up

so you leave them where they fell

you let them be

familiar

breadcrumbs of a life

a marked trail

a masterful alchemy of moments

a hidden transcript, love’s pidgin dialect

I speak you and remember how you

rolled off the tongue

my God, I know this road too well

this artery of land where my memory is sunless, hungry and alone

or, a trial that always finds me guilty,

insufficient

weaker than I meant to be

I follow it, then, through back streets and alleyways

back to the moon in your eyes

and am reminded, again

there will be living, after all

even though we walked, my love

I know

that it felt more like

we shivered against a brutal night

crawled into and out of hospital beds

more medical patient than person

a withered lonely

one foot in love’s mass grave and

one foot in its rebirth

I know it seems that way

like our bones are but rubbled stone

like death is all we have

like life is full of loopholes

like what we dreamed was just that,

aspiration and holy grail

doomed to fail, but

if you’re like me

grief may mark you

raise you keloid and braided

pockets and decades full of loss

a quilt of time pulled tight over a

buried past

stitched

across those broken moments

a whole life

spoken

in the parlance of tears

if you’re like me

grief might arm you

wield your open tumult

in full public view

until you are

a border of absence

a juggernaut of lonely

perpetually estivated in a burning

sorrow

the heart’s affliction militarized

a towering wall of

deep/cold/rage

if you’re like me

grief might crown you

in season

a solstice ordained by life’s forfeiture

if you are

willing to ascend to love’s trembling heights

like me

be an unwitting student

in a master class on meeting God with

every verdant breath

like, my beloved

do you remember

before life’s lambent afterglow?

how it was the sharp sweet sap of death that bled

you from each day

left you satisfied as worked land

sagacious

steaming

and threaded through my every/open/door

yes, remember

remember

I have loved

and been loved completely

grief

to the mirror

might say I am

love

if you’re lucky

like me, so

if you wondering what I been up to

if you came to ask after me

I been a crescent moon

defended against the soft night

I been a world war

training for freedom

for that day when hope and history align

when dead languages let me speak to you again

alive

on that day

they will probably call me crazy

redact my victories

tell me to get myself together

on that day

they will remind us of their charity

how they allowed some of us to breathe

gave some of us water and bread

but I will not pick up the parts of myself

discarded by disease and distorted relations of power

I leave my loving on the ground

plant it like old seed in new earth

my memory will unpave the streets

my love will carry on the wind

as my wife is not lost to me

none of my dead are

as they leave no lack in me

I will leave nothing out nothing, because

after all is said

and after all is done

there will be living

after all

Share

Malkia Devich-Cyril is an activist, writer, and public speaker on issues of digital rights, narrative power, Black liberation, and collective grief. Devich-Cyril is also the founding and former executive director of MediaJustice—a national hub advancing racial justice, rights, and dignity in a digital age. After more than 10 years of organizational leadership, Devich-Cyril now serves as a senior fellow at MediaJustice and is a contributing writer to various publications including The Atlantic, Wired, TechCrunch, The Washington Post, Truthout and We Will Not Cancel Us—a book by adrienne maree brown, among others. Connect: Twitter