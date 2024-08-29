Gilda Sheppard is an award-winning filmmaker who has screened her documentaries throughout the United States, and internationally in Ghana, South Africa, at the Festival Afrique Cannes Film Festival, at the International Black Film Festival in Berlin, and in Canada and British Columbia. Sheppard is a 2017 Hedgebrook Fellow for documentary film, a 2019 recipient of an Artist Trust Fellowship and 2023 Best Director for Documentary at the New York Independent Film Festival. She lives in Washington state and speaks English. Find more about her at GildaSheppard.com.