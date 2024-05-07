Marjorie Kelly is distinguished senior fellow at The Democracy Collaborative, a nonprofit working to catalyze the creation of a democratic economy, where people reclaim control from extractive capital, and where all economic institutions are designed for justice. She is a leading theorist in democratic economy design, including next generation enterprise, place-based impact investing, and a next system of capital. Kelly is the author of four books, the most recent of which is Wealth Supremacy (Berrett-Koehler, 2023). Her first book, The Divine Right of Capital, was credited with inspiring the creation of the B-Corporation movement and named one of the Library Journal’s 10 Best Business Books of 2001. Her writings have appeared in Fast CompanyStanford Social Innovation ReviewHarvard Business ReviewChief ExecutiveThe Boston Globe, YES!, and the San Francisco Chronicle, among others.