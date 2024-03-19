Sham-e-Ali Nayeem is a multidisciplinary artist, poet, musician, and recovering social justice lawyer with Hyderabadi Muslim roots. She is the author of the poetry collection City of Pearls (Upset Press, 2019) and has released two albums, City of Pearls (2019) and Moti Ka Sheher (2023), featuring self-composed musical interpretations from her book. She speaks Urdu and English. Find her on Instagram @sham_e_ali_nayeem.