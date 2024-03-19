Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

A note from adrienne maree brown: Sham-e-Ali Nayeem is a Muslim poet who has recently released a gorgeous album called Moti Ka Sheher. Sham-e-Ali is also a long-term supporter of arts and emergent strategy.

MOTH

It isn’t in the wings or the flying

where freedom takes place

it is in the quiet cosmos of

your unbecoming.

In a case of silk

your essence is protected

while imaginal discs shift

molt into mystery, cave in.

May a song be an anchor

while your body falls into itself.

May you find beauty

in the reconstruction.

Do you remember

your simultaneous

origin and conclusion?

Do you remember

how once in a cocoon

you met yourself?

Sham-e-Ali Nayeem is a multidisciplinary artist, poet, musician, and recovering social justice lawyer with Hyderabadi Muslim roots. She is the author of the poetry collection City of Pearls (Upset Press, 2019) and has released two albums, City of Pearls (2019) and Moti Ka Sheher (2023), featuring self-composed musical interpretations from her book. She speaks Urdu and English. Find her on Instagram @sham_e_ali_nayeem. Connect: Twitter