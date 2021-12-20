Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

adrienne maree brown reflects on the sacred rest that comes about with the winter solstice.

Illustration by Michael Luong

Hello beloved readers, and welcome to Murmurations. Every solstice and equinox, I will generate and cast a spell to share here, where I’ll otherwise be writing and reflecting on the patterns of life in our current world.

The solstice marks time, the longest and shortest days of the year, or, conversely, the shortest and longest nights. Humans have tracked solstices for such a long time, building structures that allow our reverence for the cycle of our planet. Solstices give me a sense of rhythm and pace that I can expand into. The winter solstice is a time for deep rest, for hibernation, for resting inside the abundance we gathered through the year—we can let the harvest be enough to nourish us until spring. Let the darkness invite us into deeper release.

Next month, I will introduce you more deeply to this Murmurations column that YES! will publish monthly, but we wanted the first touch to be a spell.

tucked into

stargazing wonder

we arrive so quickly to the

night of the longest moon

we too

are rock moving water

even when we feel adrift

we are in orbit

there is a force greater

than we can comprehend

we are enraptured

from the root

and never alone

even in shadow you hold us

and we sing a song

only the ocean can hear

sometimes it sounds like

we are sorry

or

we are dying

but sometimes

we sing

we are of you, we are of you

we are one*

we sing to the thumbprint of moon

ink on ink

shadow slipping through the cloudy cold

of winter

we sing

of breaking the earth’s heart

and realizing it is our own

we sing forgiveness

we sing of the fire

between skin and dirt

the rivers within us

the storms we conjure

before we sleep

tonight we dream our longest dream

of the farthest future

we look in those children ’s faces

without regret

without shame

whispering: we will change everything for you

it is because of these dreams

that we will remember

to hibernate

to slow down to the pace of snow

to feed on the memories

of a year we call good

because we survived it

we place our mouths to the sky

and cast this spell

may we all have a warm place

may we all have a soft blanket

may we all hold a steaming cup in our hands

may we all know a sated belly

may we all have a shoulder for our grief

may we all set down what we cannot bear

may we all be unhunted

may we all remember we are sacred

may we all touch our bodies in worship

may we all have room enough to stumble

as we dance to the moonlight’s subtle music

we dose this enchantment

with our holy intentions

and in this taste of eternal darkness

may we honor all that is black, and shadow

in ourselves, and in the world

may we crawl into the cave

carved especially for this season

and hear nothing but the quiet of stone

may we know, without question

that there is time for our rest

may we remember surrender

touching the dirt that holds our ancestors

and our futures

with reverence

and in this way

may we all know the love of earth

*This line comes from the whales of Bahia, via Michaela Harrison.

adrienne maree brown is a writer, editor, activist, social justice facilitator, coach, speaker, and doula. Her books include Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds, Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good, which she wrote and edited, and Octavia's Brood: Science Fiction Stories From Social Justice Movements, which she co-edited. She is a YES! contributing editor. Connect: LinkedIn Twitter