Murmurations: A Final Winter Solstice Spell
Illustration by Michael Luong
aim for clean snow and pure water
air that smells of pine and sweetgrass
dirt you can eat
fire that burns with purpose
let the city be a place
we care for as we traverse it
let the country remember wildness
remember how to breathe amongst
the living
let the concept of billion die
bury it in gold and linen
next to scarcity, under greed
only a shared world can rest
love, melt on our tongues
memory, flood our palms of grief
this year has stripped us bare
how can a year feel so brief
we have done enough
let it be, this is our best
you have done so much
you need rest, deep rest
adrienne maree brown is a writer, editor, activist, social justice facilitator, coach, speaker, and doula. Her books include Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds, Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good, which she wrote and edited, and Octavia's Brood: Science Fiction Stories From Social Justice Movements, which she co-edited. She is a YES! contributing editor.
