Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

aim for clean snow and pure water

air that smells of pine and sweetgrass

dirt you can eat

fire that burns with purpose

let the city be a place

we care for as we traverse it

let the country remember wildness

remember how to breathe amongst

the living

let the concept of billion die

bury it in gold and linen

next to scarcity, under greed

only a shared world can rest

love, melt on our tongues

memory, flood our palms of grief

this year has stripped us bare

how can a year feel so brief

we have done enough

let it be, this is our best

you have done so much

you need rest, deep rest

Share

adrienne maree brown is a writer, editor, activist, social justice facilitator, coach, speaker, and doula. Her books include Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds, Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good, which she wrote and edited, and Octavia's Brood: Science Fiction Stories From Social Justice Movements, which she co-edited. She is a YES! contributing editor. Connect: LinkedIn Twitter