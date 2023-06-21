Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

To mark the summer solstice, Juneteenth, and Pride month, Junauda Petrus offers a spell rooted in the erotics of abolition.

A note from adrienne maree brown: Junauda is a delicious person who makes every conversation a space of revelation. Poet, creator, filmmaker, and writer of poetry and YA sci-fi queer romance!

Be thirsty for yourself,

Your wet-feelings-soaked self

you been thirsty for so many others

seen oasis in them

ventured (escaped)

from the shores of your own wetness,

your own waterfalls,

tidal waves, and delicate delicious depths

Mmmm… just be honeyed

waywardly spiral

within your own insides and

chaotic cliffs and backwoods

that whisper all of the shadows

and all of the dreams

Dreams are falsetto in the forest and

gospel at the shore.

it makes sense, when you show up unexpectedly,

over-dressed and dressed to kill.

You wanted a long catwalk from bush

to oceanic orgasm splash.

You take off the coat and fling it aside,

a silk and layered rhumba of ruffles

a long train of drama to be rid of,

in a decided drop off your shoulders

and that was only the beginning.

(Excuse the ominous tone, but heed it.)

The coat: sauna heat, a balloon of warmth and

handmade by your grandmas on both sides,

when they first arrived in this country.

15 years apart and 2,000 miles away, via St. Croix, via Trinidad.

Maybe they felt feelings?

Emo, melancholy island girls feels

Maybe their feelings were erotic and plump and secret?

Or a blaring collective knowing?

We retrograde to shores

they were told to leave,

because someone said

dreams are better

away from the wetness,

in the chronically distant, dehydrated oasis.

This catwalk sashay literally took 400 years,

We arrive and sit

neon-lit in the moonlight,

nude, goose skinned

and there is

a big jar of water with mango slices in it,

goldenrod

sticky yellow sweet

in the mouth, between the lips.

You know how long we gon’ drink that water?

Pour it over the head.

And suck more down our throat.

How thirsty is we?

How many eons?

Splash and pour the water down the chest

and tummy and down the pussy and ass crack

and it tickles as it cleanses.

Walk waist-deep into the water

and start wining and let the saltwater

succumb the accumulation of things that don’t belong to you,

a panic attack inside of

the jazz hall of a heart chamber

But make it xylophone and steelpan

re-home the graveyard and keep the music,

a sweet, soca, a quadrille, a humming.

Finally

wandering

floating

in your waters.

Junauda Petrus is a creative activist, writer, playwright, and multi-dimensional performance artist who is born on Dakota land, West-Indian descended, and African-sourced. Her work centers around Black wildness, futurism, ancestral healing, sweetness, spectacle and shimmer. She is the author of The Stars And The Blackness Between Them, winner of the 2020 Coretta Scott King Honor Book Award.