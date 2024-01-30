4DaSoil is a Black and Asian women-led cooperative and intergenerational community that leverages and shares our collective gifts, respect for the land, and our connection and wisdom of ancestors to build relationships, provide fiscal sponsorship, technical assistance, and resource generation to support the strengthening and sustainability of Black and Brown land stewards and food ecosystems. We are creating a space steeped in love and care that welcomes and invites Black and Brown folks to heal, grow, learn, share, and receive the resources, support, and space to plant and nurture individual and collective dreams. Learn more at 4DaSoil.org.