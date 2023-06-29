Cherizar Lee Crippen is a Black and Indigenous bisexual troublemaker, mother to many plants, a fur baby, and a very resilient fish. She is based out of the South, spending her time developing youth leadership, creating and facilitating intimate healing justice spaces, and helping Black people to venerate our ancestors by reclaiming and remembering Hoodoo. She is a poet and columnist, who specializes in covering African spirituality, youth organizing, and amplifying the work of southern-based Black and Indigenous radical queer leftists. She speaks English and AAVE.