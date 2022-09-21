Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

the nights stretch themselves

over our harried hearts

there’s no differentiation now

each day we come apart

in new ways

at old seams

we age on the edge of crises

we thought were hyperbolic

til they knocked upon our door

one answer to the chaos

is hibernation

one answer to the fire

is snow

let us carve out caverns

for our rest now

howl down the dust and let

no harm come as we sleep

lay naked

and huddled

the truth is forever muddled

the fools took the future hostage

but we are seed and spore

one answer to death

is a haunting

one gift of each harvest

is more

let your leaves fall down

and sing to your ghosts

nourish life with everything

you release

ours is not the only life on earth

nor the only death

let your altars hold the earth

and the sky, and sea

it is time to gather and grieve

time to listen and pray

time to find the cave that

curves against our spines

shorten every work day

to catch the brief sun

be bare under softest blanket

dream of pumpkin, root and pine

the half earth grows dark

inviting you to rest

the hungry earth needs the dreams

that only come with depth.

adrienne maree brown is a writer, editor, activist, social justice facilitator, coach, speaker, and doula. Her books include Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds, Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good, which she wrote and edited, and Octavia's Brood: Science Fiction Stories From Social Justice Movements, which she co-edited. She is a YES! contributing editor. Connect: LinkedIn Twitter