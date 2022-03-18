Murmurations: A Spell for the Spring Equinox
“Let us remind ourselves that life moves ever towards life.”
Let us remind the world
How many shades of green there are
How, together, we look like life itself
How tender the dirt gets in spring
Let us burst open, one multitudinous bud
Unfurled by that internal pressure of petal
Ripe, yes, and soft
You will learn to inhale us
Let us punch up from the earth, a lava
Bright and abundant dreams of tomorrow
Flowing molten and free
Turning ignorance to ash
Let us act like we got some roots
Know that we are held deeply
Even as we dance towards the golden breast of the sun
life delectable again
Let us remind ourselves
That life moves ever towards life
This is the season of our nectar
Beloveds this is the season worth the sting
|
adrienne maree brown is a writer, editor, activist, social justice facilitator, coach, speaker, and doula. Her books include Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds, Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good, which she wrote and edited, and Octavia's Brood: Science Fiction Stories From Social Justice Movements, which she co-edited. She is a YES! contributing editor.