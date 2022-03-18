“Let us remind ourselves that life moves ever towards life.” Why you can trust us By adrienne maree brown < 1 MIN READ

Illustration by Michael Luong

Let us remind the world

How many shades of green there are

How, together, we look like life itself

How tender the dirt gets in spring

Let us burst open, one multitudinous bud

Unfurled by that internal pressure of petal

Ripe, yes, and soft

You will learn to inhale us

Let us punch up from the earth, a lava

Bright and abundant dreams of tomorrow

Flowing molten and free

Turning ignorance to ash

Let us act like we got some roots

Know that we are held deeply

Even as we dance towards the golden breast of the sun

life delectable again

Let us remind ourselves

That life moves ever towards life

This is the season of our nectar

Beloveds this is the season worth the sting

adrienne maree brown is a writer, editor, activist, social justice facilitator, coach, speaker, and doula. Her books include Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds, Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good, which she wrote and edited, and Octavia's Brood: Science Fiction Stories From Social Justice Movements, which she co-edited. She is a YES! contributing editor. Connect: LinkedIn Twitter