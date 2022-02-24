Ari Sahagún is a recovering member of the middle class looking for paths between here and post-capitalism. She is working on a book to cultivate a sense of togetherness in moving past capitalism, through healing ourselves at the individual, group, and social level. Ari is a queer, chronically ill, white-passing chicana who has helped organize people with wealth to move money toward Black- and Indigenous-led next economy projects. Their current work focuses on building and coaching networks for justice. They/she can be reached at https://arisahagun.org