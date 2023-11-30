Penny Rosenwasser , Ph.D., is the author of the award-winning book Hope into Practice: Jewish Women Choosing Justice Despite Our Fears. A founding board member of Jewish Voice for Peace, she is a racial justice leader in her Oakland synagogue. Penny co-teaches an Anti-Arabism/Antisemitism class at City College of San Francisco with a Palestinian colleague; she chaired the Jewish Caucus of the National Women’s Studies Association, where she is also a member of Feminists for Justice in Palestine, and she is an advisory board member of the Center for Jewish Nonviolence.