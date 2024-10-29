Michaela Harrison regularly spouts prosetry through songwriting, nonverbal melodic exchanges in her work with whales, and the Whale Whispering blog on her website. Her writing has recently appeared in Public: A Journal of Imagining America, the online journal Dark Matter: Women Witnessing, and the book Interspecies Performance. A writer since her preschool days, Michaela holds a B.S.F.S. in international affairs from Georgetown University and a Master’s degree in Africana studies from New York University. She speaks English, Portuguese, French, Spanish, and some Swahili.