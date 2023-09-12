Reina Gattuso is a journalist, researcher, and teacher. She is a contributing writer at arts and cultural heritage platform Curationist. Reina was previously a contributing food writer at Atlas Obscura, a columnist at Feministing, and a 2023 New Jersey Sustainability Reporting Fellow with CivicStory. Reina’s freelance gender and sexuality journalism has appeared at Teen Vogue, Rewire News Group, POPSUGAR, The Washington Post, and the BBC, among other platforms. She is a PhD student in cultural anthropology at the City University of New York. She can be reached at: https://reinagattuso.com/