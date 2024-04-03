Sanjana Sekhar (she/her) is a socioecological storyteller amplifying character-driven stories that help heal our human relationships to ourselves, each other, and our planet. As a writer, creative producer, and film director, her work has been featured in the Hollywood Climate Summit, TEDx Climate Across the Americas, VH1 India, Sage Magazine, and the Webby honorees. She is currently based in Los Angeles on Tongva homelands.