Katie Myers is a writer, theatre artist, and audio producer in the Mountain South. Currently, Myers works as a Climate Solutions Fellow with Grist, and before that she was a reporter with the Ohio Valley ReSource and WMMT 88.7 FM in Whitesburg, Kentucky. Myers’ freelance work has appeared in the BBC, NPR, Belt Magazine, and Scalawag Magazine among others. Myers has produced radio stories on folk arts with Inside Appalachia, a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.