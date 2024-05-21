Sarah Mosquera is a documentary photographer based in Missoula, Montana. Her work primarily focuses on Indigenous–led conservation efforts across the Northern Great Plains. She has cultivated relationships with tribal organizations across Montana, and since 2021 has worked with tribes on Fort Belknap to document their work protecting the Northern Great Plains. In May 2024, she became the communications director at Aaniiih Nakoda College. She received a Master’s degree in environmental journalism in from the University of Montana in 2022. Her work has been featured in outlets including The Guardian, High Country News, NPR, and others. As a freelancer, she regularly collaborates with organizations like World Wildlife Fund and The Buffalo Nations Grasslands Alliance to document the conservation work being done across the Great Plains. She speaks English and Spanish, and is a member of the National Press Photographers Association. More of her work can be found at her website.