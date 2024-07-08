Nicole Fabricant is a cultural anthropologist whose research interests focus on the cultural politics of resource wars in Latin America and the US. Her dissertation work and recent publications have centered on the Landless Peasant Movement (MST-Bolivia), a 50,000-member social movement comprised of displaced peasants, informal laborers, and intellectuals fighting for land redistribution and the revitalization of small-scale farming. She has written about the creative ways in which displaced peoples use and mobilize cultural forms to push for political and economic reforms.