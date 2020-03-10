What You Can Do About COVID-19 Right Now

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a lot of uncertainty, so here are some general tips for keeping ourselves and our communities safe.
By Enkhbayar Munkh-Erdene &
Iman Mohamed
2 MIN READ
Mar 10, 2020
Sources and additional resources:

World Health Organization (WHO):
COVID-19 Resource Page
Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Advice for the Public: Myth Busters

Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC):
Steps to Prevent Illness
Resources for Home

NPR:
When Xenophobia Spreads Like A Virus

Iman Mohamed is the digital intern for YES!
Enkhbayar Munkh-Erdene is the associate art director for YES!
