Danita Peoples is a board-certified dermatologist in Midland, MI, who has practiced dermatology since 1986. She completed her medical training at Wayne State University and her internal medicine internship at William Beaumont Hospital. She then worked on her dermatology residency at Wayne State University. She has also worked as the Division Head of dermatology at the West Bloomfield campus of the Henry Ford Health System. Since 2019, Dr. Peoples has held the position of clinical assistant professor in the Wayne University School of Medicine.