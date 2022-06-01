Adrian Shirk is an essayist and memoirist. She is the author of “And Your Daughters Shall Prophesy,” named an NPR Best Book of 2017. She is a frequent contributor to Catapult, and her essays have appeared in The Atlantic and Atlas Obscura, among other publications. Currently, she teaches in Pratt Institute’s BFA creative writing program and lives at the Mutual Aid Society in the Catskill Mountains.