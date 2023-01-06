Ken Ho is an Assistant Professor of Infectious Diseases, University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Ho's primary research focuses on biomedical strategies for HIV prevention, and in particular, HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and microbicide development. He conducts multiple clinical trials of PrEP and microbicides at the University of Pittsburgh Clinical Trial Unit. He was the investigator of record for the Next-PrEP Study (HPTN-069), a safety and tolerability study of maraviroc based regimens for PrEP. He is the protocol chair for MTN-033: An Open Label Randomized Phase 1 Pharmacokinetic Study of Dapivirine Gel Administered Rectally to HIV-1 Seronegative Adults. He is also the investigator of record of several other microbicide studies such as DREAM-01 (evaluation of a tenofovir enema) and MTN-026 (Dapivirine gel). Dr. Ho is the Medical Director of the Pitt Mens Study, the Pittsburgh branch of the Multicenter AIDS Cohort Study. He conducts studies of periodic PrEP use and is the principal investigator of the EpiPrEP Pilot Study, which is looking at Intermittent PrEP for HIV prevention among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (msm).