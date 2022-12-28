Majd Al-Waheidi is a multimedia journalist and writer. She previously worked as a reporter in Gaza, including with the New York Times, from 2014 to 2017. In Gaza, she reported on the first Islamic dating site, wrote about internal Palestinian politics, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war. During her studies and after graduating from Georgetown University, she worked in digital strategy and media startups, including as a reporter for Rest of World magazine. She also worked in international peacebuilding projects with local communities for the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy in Washington DC. Recently, she investigated the working conditions experienced by Tiktok’s content moderators in the Morocco offices for Business Insider and finished an audio fellowship at Feet in 2 Worlds in New York City. Majd is a native Arabic speaker, fluent in French and can write Farsi. She graduated with an MA degree from Georgetown's University School of Foreign Service, and her passions include spoken word poetry and classical music.