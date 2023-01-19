Shira Hassan is the founder of Just Practice, a capacity building project for organizations and community members, activists and leaders working at the intersection of transformative justice, harm reduction and collective liberation. She is the former Executive Director of the Young Women’s Empowerment Project, an organizing and grassroots movement-building project led by and for young people of color that have current or former experience in the sex trade and street economies. A lifelong harm reductionist and prison abolitionist, Shira is the author of Saving Our Own Lives: A Liberatory Practice of Harm Reduction; and along with Mariame Kaba, is the co-author of Fumbling Towards Repair: A Work Book for Community Accountability Facilitators.