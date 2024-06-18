Tamela Gordon (she/her) is a freelance writer, editor, discerning book critic, and passionate communal care advocate. After several years of relying on online fundraisers for medical and housing needs, Tamela relocated from New York to Miami, where she eventually turned her “cozy” Little Havana apartment into a makeshift retreat, fundraising to cover expenses for guests to stay and explore self-care, healing, and joy. Through her writing, she strives to uplift and empower others, foster a sense of belonging, and nurture personal growth.