Samantha Puc is a fat, disabled, lesbian writer whose work focuses primarily on LGBTQ and fat representation in pop culture. Their writing has been featured on Autostraddle, Polygon, The Mary Sue, Refinery29, Bitch Media, them., and elsewhere. Samantha is the co-creator of Fatventure Mag, and she contributed to the award-winning Fat and Queer: An Anthology of Queer and Trans Bodies and Lives (Jessica Kingsley Publishers, 2021). When Samantha is not working or writing, she loves spending time with her cats, reading, and perfecting her grilled cheese recipe. They speak English and elementary Japanese.