Corrie Aune (she/her) is a New York City-based photojournalist focusing on issues of gender, religion, and local activism. She holds a degree from Baylor University in journalism and poverty and social justice studies. She also holds a one-year certificate from the International Center of Photography in documentary visual journalism. She is trained in trauma-informed storytelling, nonprofit communications, and journalistic writing. Corrie’s work has been featured in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, El Pais, Letras Libres, and local publications such as Bushwick Daily, Dallas Advocate, and Dallas Free Press. She speaks English and Spanish.