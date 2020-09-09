Elana Rabinowitz is an ESL teacher and freelance writer, whose commentaries and essays have appeared in The Washington Post, The New York Times, USA Today, CNN, The Chicago Tribune, Seattle Times, and other outlets. She writes about education, social justice, and relationships. She is based in Brooklyn, New York, and is currently working on her memoir. She speaks English, as well as some Spanish and some Sinhala. She can be reached through her website.