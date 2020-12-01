Anne M. Lauren is a writer whose work focuses on women's empowerment and safety, especially for survivors of incest. She has been published in Ms. Magazine, Survivor Lit, For Women Who Roar, Reader's Digest, Arcadia, The Mighty, Elite Daily, and Elephant Journal. She has a Masters in Theological Studies with an emphasis in Women's Spirituality. She is based in Seattle and speaks English. Direct contact information and more of her work can be found at annemlauren.com.