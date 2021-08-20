Luis J. Rodriguez has written opinion pieces for The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, The Nation, The Guardian, Christian Science Monitor, US News & World Report, Philadelphia Inquirer Magazine, San Jose Mercury, L.A. Daily News, Orange County Register, Long Beach Press-Telegram, Progressive Magazine, and more. He's done reportage for the San Bernardino Sun, L.A. Weekly, Santa Barbara News & Review, Chicago Reporter, People's Tribune, Grand Street, as well as radio news reporting & writing for KPFK-FM, Los Angeles; California Public Radio; and WMAQ-AM All-New Radio in Chicago (variously owned by CNN, Westinghouse, and NBC). He has 16 books in poetry, children's literature, fiction, and non-fiction, including with publishers such as Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins, Lee & Low Books, Seven Stories Press, Curbstone Press/Northwestern University Press, and others. Luis is the co-founder of Tia Chucha's Centro Cultural; founding editor of Tia Chucha Press; founder of Barking Rooster Entertainment. He can be reached at www.luisjrodriguez.com