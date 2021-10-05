Grace Lynch is an audio journalist, producer, and self-proclaimed theater critic. Before joining the team at Wonder Media Network, she had the pleasure of launching FiveThirtyEight's sports podcast as well as producing their oral history project, When Women Run. Her audio documentary Winning Wisconsin was nominated for "Best Political Podcast" at the 2020 Ambies Awards and called "one of the most essential listens of election season" by Vanity Fair. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter.