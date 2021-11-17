Glenn Nelson is the founder of The Trail Posse, which explores the intersection of race and the outdoors. He also writes a column about race for South Seattle Emerald. Nelson is a founding member of the Next 100 Coalition, a national alliance of civil rights, environmental, and community groups advocating for more inclusive management of public lands. He has won several national awards for his writing, photography, and web publishing, including second place in 2020 from Best of the West for his columns on race for Crosscut and South Seattle Emerald. He also won first-place honors from the Society of Professional Journalists in 2018, 2019, and 2020 for his columns on race for Crosscut and Outstanding Beat Reporting from the Society of Environmental Journalists. Nelson is the primary author of a teen book about the NBA. He has been published in numerous magazines and book collections, and his photographic work appeared at the Smithsonian and has been profiled by NPR. He also serves on the board of Seattle Jazz Fellowship, the advisory committee for the Japanese American Remembrance Trail, and the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Task Force. Glenn is a member of Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA), Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ), National Association of Photoshop Professionals (NAPP), Seattle Audubon Equity Project, SportsShooter.com, Nikon Professional Services (NPS), and North America Nature Photography Association (NANPA). He can be reached on his website https://trailposse.com or through email: [email protected]