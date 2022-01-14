Marek Oziewicz is the Sidney and Marguerite Henry Professor of Children’s and Young Adult Literature at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Marek studies stories as a technology for recalibrating minds and cognitive modeling of anticipatory imagination. His forthcoming book, Fantasy and Myth in the Anthropocene, argues that the urgencies of the Anthropocene are primarily challenging to our story systems. Marek is the founder (with Lara Saguisag) of Climate Lit: an online resource hub for teaching climate literacy with children’s books and media. Originally from Poland, Marek discovered books as a child and was never the same afterward. He decided to become a wizard. The spell worked (or backfired, tough call!), and he became an expert in speculative fiction. Marek is a member of ChLA, IRSCL, IAFA, and ASLE. He is based in Minneapolis, MN, and speaks English and Polish. He can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]