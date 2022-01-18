Barbara Ransby teaches at the University of Illinois and is a member of Scholars for Social Justice, the Movement for Black Lives, and Rising Majority. She edits the journal Souls and is the former president of NWSA. She has published widely in popular and scholarly venues: New York Times, Boston Review, The Nation, In These Times, and The Guardian. Dr. Ransby is also the author of three books including, the award-winning biography Ella Baker and the Black Freedom Movement. She is a member of Scholars for Social Justice, the Movement for Black Lives and Rising Majority, Society of American Historians, American Studies Association, and National Women's Studies. Association. She can be reached at: http://barbararansby.com