Gabrielle Ghaderi is an emerging writer from the Chicago area. As a half-Iranian woman, much of her work explores multiculturalism, identity, and race. Gabrielle has work published or forthcoming by Blue Marble Review, Non-White and Woman, and various local news outlets. She holds a BA in English-Writing from Illinois Wesleyan University. She can be reached through her website: https://gabrielleghaderi.com and her email: [email protected]