Tamisha Torres-Walker is the co-founder and Executive Director of the Safe Return Project, whose mission is to end mass targeted criminalization, incarceration, and disenfranchisement of BIPOC and poor communities. Tamisha has ten years of community organizing experience in cities impacted by trauma, mass criminalization, and economic inequality. In 2017 she was awarded the San Francisco Robert C. Kirkwood Leadership Award. 2018 she was awarded the Community Excellence Award by The Black Elected Officials of the East Bay for her amazing track record of demonstrated excellence in her field and the highest standards of unity, ethical conduct, integrity, and civic and social responsibility. In 2019 she received Contra Costa's Humanitarian of the year award, and she was a 2020 Rosenburg Foundations Leading Edge Fund fellow and a 2021 Soros Justice fellow. She has been appointed to the following Contra Costa County boards: Racial Justice Oversight Body, Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council, and the Contra Costa LEAD Antioch diversion initiative advisory committee. Tamisha is a member of Black Women Organizing for Political Action. She can be reached at www.safereturnproject.org or [email protected]