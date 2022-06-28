Loretta June Ross is an Associate Professor at Smith College in the program for the Study of Women and Gender. Previously, she was the National Coordinator of the SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective from 2005-2012. Prior to that, she was the Founder of the National Center for Human Rights Education; Program Director for the National Black Women's Health Project; Director of the Women of Color Program for the National Organization for Women (NOW); and Program & Research Director for the Center for Democratic Renewal/National Anti-Klan Network. She is a graduate of Agnes Scott College and is a member of the National Women's Studies Association. She can be reached at www.LorettaJRoss.com