Lori Campbell is Cree-Métis from Treaty 6 Territory (member of Montreal Lake Cree First Nation) with deep roots in Treaty 4 and an experienced leader of Indigenous engagement in postsecondary education. Lori has a broad and proven track record in advancing processes of engagement in Indigenization, decolonization, and reconciliation in postsecondary education and administration. She brings over 15 years of progressive leadership that includes contributions in student services, teaching, curriculum development, advancement, and research.