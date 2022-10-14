Chevaun Toulouse is a full-time Conservation Biology and Indigenous Environmental Science student at Trent University from Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation. Growing up on Sagamok Anishnawbek gave me an interest in and respect for the environment, as most of my youth was spent trying to catch turtles and snakes in the swamp. In the Fall of 2016, I began working for Turtle Island Conservation at The Toronto Zoo as a Project Lead- First Nation Conservation Technician. I assisted with the implementation of the Toronto Zoo’s Turtle Island Conservation program (TIC) with Adopt-A-Pond’s Blanding’s turtle Head starting and Reintroduction project in the Rouge Urban National Park.