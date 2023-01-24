Curtis White is a novelist and social critic whose latest book is Transcendent: Art and Dharma in a Time of Collapse (Melville House, 2023). His other works include Memories of My Father Watching TV, The Middle Mind, The Science Delusion, We Robots, and Lacking Character. He taught English at Illinois State University and is the founder (with Ronald Sukenick) of FC2, a publisher of innovative fiction run collectively by its authors.