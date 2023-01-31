Beautiful Trouble is an international network of artist-activist-trainers helping grassroots movements and the organizations that support them become more creative and more powerful. We are also a book, a strategy card game, an online toolbox, and a creative campaign incubator. Beautiful Trouble contributors who worked on this article are Rae Abileah, Darya Alikhani, Nadine Bloch, Dave Oswald Mitchell, and Phil Wilmot. They can be reached at https://beautifultrouble.org/