Ivette Alé-Ferlito is an abolitionist movement leader, and Co-Founder and Executive Director of La Defensa. As a queer femme, and formerly undocumented person, Ivette has been organizing and leading anti-carceral campaigns in California for nearly a decade. They have helped found and lead multiple coalitions, including JusticeLA and ReimagineLA, supporting historic victories including ending LA County's $3.5 billion jail expansion plan in 2019, and the passing of Measure J in 2020, which secured hundreds of millions of county dollars for community investment. They previously served as Policy Director at Dignity and Power Now, and Statewide Coordinator at Californians United for a Responsible Budget. They can be contacted at: ladefensa.org / [email protected]