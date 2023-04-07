Katherine Ellsworth-Krebs is a Chancellor's Fellow in Sustainable Design at the University of Strathclyde, UK. She is an interdisciplinary researcher at the intersection of environmental sustainability, energy demand, design, and lifestyle change. Currently she is focused on working with organizations to develop new ways to intervene in environmental sustainability issues (e.g. reduce waste, carbon footprint, and energy demand) to create a culture of sustainability which is mainstreamed into communities’ everyday life.