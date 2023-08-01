Norell Edwards is a scholar, educator, and communications consultant for nonprofit organizations. Originally from New Rochelle, New York, she is now an assistant professor of English and the 75th Anniversary Endowed Professor at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York. Her work has been published in several peer-review journals and edited collections, as well as the LA Review of Books, Electric Literature, The Grio, and the Black Westchester. She is a board member for the Feminist Press, and she speaks English.