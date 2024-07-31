Briana Herman-Brand is a longtime participant in social movements for collective liberation, and has worked for more than 20 years at the intersections of healing and justice as a facilitator, educator, organizer, and politicized healer, with both young people and adults. Briana’s roots in social justice go back to her family of origin, but her passion for change work blossomed through addressing gender-based violence in college. It was there that she found her voice as a survivor and her commitment to building transformative justice approaches that support the healing and accountability of people on all sides of harm. In Washington State, Briana partners with organizations, schools, and community groups that want to address trauma, injustice, and conflict at the root and rediscover how to heal together. She is a core member of Collective Justice, where she facilitates relational healing processes with those impacted by severe violence. Nationally, Briana works with politicized somatics organizations, teaching courses on trauma healing and embodied leadership for grassroots changemakers. Briana has worked extensively in the fields of intimate partner violence, white anti-racism, LGBTQ liberation, transformative/restorative justice, and community organizing. Briana lives on Coast Salish land in Seattle, Washington, with her 8-year-old, where she sings and dances as often as possible, and holds space with community to grieve and transform the challenges of our time. She speaks English.