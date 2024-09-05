Shane Burley is a writer and filmmaker based in Portland, Oregon. He is the co-author of Safety Through Solidarity: A Radical Guide to Fighting Antisemitism (Melville House Books, 2024), and the author of Fascism Today: What It Is and How to End It (AK Press, 2017) and Why We Fight: Essays on Fascism, Resistance, and Surviving the Apocalypse (AK Press, 2021). Burley’s also the editor of No Pasarán: Antifascist Dispatches from a World in Crisis (AK Press, 2022). His work has been featured in NBC News, The Baffler, Al Jazeera, Jacobin, The Independent, Full Stop, Jewish Current, MSNBC, and The Daily Beast. He is a member of the News Guild, CWA Local 7901, the National Writer’s Union (UAW 1981), and the IWW. He speaks English.