William C. Anderson is a writer and activist from Birmingham, Alabama. His work has appeared in The Guardian, MTV, Truthout, British Journal of Photography, and Pitchfork, among others. He is the author of The Nation on No Map (AK Press, 2021) and co-author of As Black as Resistance (AK Press, 2018). He’s also the co-founder of Offshoot Journal and provides creative direction as a producer of the Black Autonomy podcast. His writings have been included in the anthologies, Who Do You Serve, Who Do You Protect? (Haymarket, 2016) and No Selves to Defend (Mariame Kaba, 2014).